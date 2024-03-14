Boulder restaurant luminary inducted into Denver & Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame

Frank Day. Courtesy Concept Restaurants

DENVER — Frank Day, the 91-year-old Boulder restaurateur, was inducted this month into the Denver & Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame.

“I’m very honored by this award,” Day, who co-owns Boulder-born restaurant group Concept Restaurants Inc., said in a news release. “We at Concept Restaurants appreciate the importance of Visit Denver and the Denver & Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame. They promote the second largest industry in our great state, and it’s wonderful to be acknowledged in such a manner for my lifelong commitment to the travel and hospitality industry.”

Frank Day and his wife Gina Day have been active in the hospitality scene in Boulder and beyond for decades.

SPONSORED CONTENT Platte River’s path to a clean, reliable energy future In 2018, Platte River’s Board of Directors passed a Resource Diversification Policy, setting a new course for how Platte River provides energy.

Among the groups they’ve owned or helped start are Rock Bottom Restaurants Inc., Old Chicago, Walnut Brewery and the ChopHouse & Brewery; Colorado’s first microbrewery, Boulder Beer; iconic Boulder watering hole The Walrus; upscale lodges Hotel Boulderado and the Table Mountain Inn in Golden; Downtown Boulder Inc., a nonprofit organization focused on promoting downtown Boulder; and the Day Family Foundation.

Frank Day is a 2003 Boulder County Business Hall of Fame inductee and was named an Entrepreneurial Innovator in 2004 by the Boulder Chamber. Gina Day is a 2018 Boulder County Business Hall of Fame inductee.