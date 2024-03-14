Autonomous lawn mower firm Scythe Robotics expands Longmont HQ

LONGMONT — Autonomous lawn mower company Scythe Robotics Inc. is settling into its new Longmont headquarters and manufacturing space, which, at 28,000 square feet, is more than double the size of its previous home.

Scythe could more than quadruple its Colorado workforce as it brings its M.52 commercial-grade mowing robot to market.

“The company will build and deploy more than 100 mowers in the coming months, ramping production to eight units a week,” Scythe said in a news release Thursday. “Increased production volumes are projected in the second half of the year when Scythe debuts the next generation of M.52. To accommodate its 80 employees, 60 of whom are based in Colorado, the larger headquarters also provides ample office and meeting areas that will support increased company activity and forecasted headcount growth.”

In 2022, the Colorado Economic Development Commission offered a then-unidentified company an incentives package worth $372,000 if it would expand its headquarters in Longmont. In exchange, that company, which turned out to be Scythe, pledged to create 394 new jobs that pay an annual salary of $116,881.

“The opening of our state-of-the-art robotics facility accelerates our ability to deliver high-quality,

game-changing machines to our customers for the upcoming mowing season,” Scythe CEO Jack Morrison said in a prepared statement. “We are proud that our growth is generating meaningful job opportunities within Colorado’s burgeoning cleantech sector and advancing our state’s culture of collaboration and creativity. Boulder County’s diverse talent pool and inspiring landscape make it the ideal place for Scythe to innovate and lead the way in robotics.”

Scythe’s new warehouse and production area, which spans 300 feet from end to end, includes features such as “raising platforms, agile cranes, and dedicated assembly stations,” the company said.

The manufacturing line, Scythe said, also has a “unidirectional movement system that empowers the manufacturing team to monitor progress visually, minimize waste, and operate at peak efficiency.”

“Ensuring a quality product that is delivered in a timely manner hinges on our ability to proactively optimize workflows throughout the manufacturing process,” Scythe senior manufacturing engineer Kip Atkinson said in a statement. “Through the adoption of lean manufacturing principles, we swiftly pinpoint and rectify any production or testing errors before the mower leaves our facility. Our rigorous criteria during the production process guarantees that our customers receive machines of utmost safety and reliability, consistently delivering superior outcomes.”

Since emerging from stealth mode in summer 2021, Scythe has raised millions of dollars from investors, including a $13.8 million Series A round in June 2021 and a $42 million Series B round in January 2023.

“Colorado is known for its startup ecosystem and knowledge-based economy,” Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade global business development director Michelle Hadwiger said in a statement. “This exciting addition to our robotics sector will boost innovation and design, advancing Colorado’s position as a developer of leading edge technologies in the cleantech space.”