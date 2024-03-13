Arryved acquires brewery business-management software platform SimpleCircle

BOULDER — Arryved Inc., a point-of-sale platform for craft beverage and food establishments, recently acquired SimpleCircle, a San Francisco-based startup that makes business-management software for brewers.

After absorbing SimpleCircle — terms of the deal were not disclosed — Arryved now offers a “complete brewery management solution that optimizes brewery inventory, production, sales and distribution processes to reduce the time, cost and manual hassles related to managing operations,” the company said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to offer an expanded product portfolio that now includes brewery management and helps craft establishments run strong, prosperous businesses,” Arryved CEO Loren Bendele said in the release. “The SimpleCircle team’s expertise in brewery operations and robust technical platform are critical components in our efforts to unify taproom and brewery operations and data. Together, we aim to help breweries achieve a single and complete view of their business, while saving time, improving internal coordination and enhancing their ability to make data-driven decisions.”

The release said that SimpleCircle CEO Ned Schneider would “be joining” Arryved, but didn’t specify in what capacity.

“We are thrilled to become part of a larger family dedicated to serving craft brewers. From tank to taproom, we’re focused on unlocking a complete picture of a brewery’s business with cost-effective and easy-to-use solutions that reduce (total cost of ownership), improve data quality, and support staff satisfaction,” Schneider said in the release.