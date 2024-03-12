Frederick warehouse building leased to Tesla sells for $13M

FREDERICK — An industrial building that now houses a Tesla Collision Center in Frederick has traded to a new owner.

NLA GCH Frederick LLC, a company affiliated with real estate investment firm Net Lease Alliance LLC with a home office in Montgomery, Alabama, sold the property at 4076 Salazar Way to Sorrento Seven LLC, a Lake Forest, California, company.

The property sold for $13.23 million. It last sold in 2022 for $2.29 million, before it was developed.

The principal of Sorrento is listed as Michael Buckley.

The building, constructed in 2023, is a 40,332-square-foot warehouse built on 5.07 acres, according to Weld County property records.

