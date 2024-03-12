 March 12, 2024

Frederick warehouse building leased to Tesla sells for $13M

The building at 4076 Salazar Way in Frederick has been sold. Source: Weld County property records
By

FREDERICK — An industrial building that now houses a Tesla Collision Center in Frederick has traded to a new owner.

NLA GCH Frederick LLC, a company affiliated with real estate investment firm Net Lease Alliance LLC with a home office in Montgomery, Alabama, sold the property at 4076 Salazar Way to Sorrento Seven LLC, a Lake Forest, California, company.

The property sold for $13.23 million. It last sold in 2022 for $2.29 million, before it was developed.

The principal of Sorrento is listed as Michael Buckley.

The building, constructed in 2023, is a 40,332-square-foot warehouse built on 5.07 acres, according to Weld County property records.

Ken Amundson
Ken Amundson is managing editor of BizWest. He has lived in Loveland and reported on issues in the region since 1987. Prior to Colorado, he reported and edited for news organizations in Minnesota and Iowa. He's a parent of two and grandparent of four, all of whom make their homes on the Front Range. A news junkie at heart, he also enjoys competitive sports, especially the Rapids.
