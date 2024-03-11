Waypoint promotes 2 to partner roles

FORT COLLINS — Waypoint Real Estate LLC has promoted Nick Norton and Jake Arnold to partner roles within its brokerage services team.

Norton and Arnold will develop and lead a strategic growth plan to expand brokerage services and client base, the company said in a press statement. They will look to expand into new markets, forge partnerships, and attract talent to enhance the team’s capabilities. In addition, the two new partners will manage day-to-day brokerage operations.

“Nick and Jake have been instrumental in Waypoint’s success since the beginning,” said Josh Guernsey, founder of Waypoint Real Estate and managing broker for the firm. “Their deep industry expertise and proven track record make them ideal leaders for our brokerage team.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Platte River’s path to a clean, reliable energy future In 2018, Platte River’s Board of Directors passed a Resource Diversification Policy, setting a new course for how Platte River provides energy.

Guernsey will continue in his role as managing partner but will relinquish the day-to-day management activities. This news comes days after Waypoint companies, the parent company of Waypoint Real Estate, announced the launch of Vuelo, a business acquisition and real estate investment company.