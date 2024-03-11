Aims will offer Nonprofit Leadership Academy

Aims Community College in Loveland. Courtesy Aims

LOVELAND — Aims Community College will offer a Nonprofit Leadership Academy at its Loveland campus.

The academy’s first class is Fundamentals of Nonprofit Management; it begins on March 27. The class introduces concepts such as understanding nonprofit structures, governance, development, communications, planning and financial management. This class will meet in person on Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. at the Aims Loveland Campus. The remaining coursework is completed online. The cost of the first course is $375.

The full program will launch in fall 2024. Participants can choose from stand-alone courses or earn certificates in:

SPONSORED CONTENT Platte River’s path to a clean, reliable energy future In 2018, Platte River’s Board of Directors passed a Resource Diversification Policy, setting a new course for how Platte River provides energy.

Essentials: nonprofit management, marketing, accounting, sustainable fundraising.

Leadership: talent development, strategic planning, governance.

Professional: build the certificate you need to advance your skills.

Board Development: roles, governance, leadership.

“We want to provide resources to our local nonprofits so they are even more successful and impactful,” Heather Lelchook, executive director of continuing education, said in a written statement. “Aims will also develop programming for members of nonprofit boards.”

Aims determined that the time was right for a nonprofit academy. “According to the Colorado Nonprofit Association, 20,000 nonprofit organizations in the state provide jobs to 330,000 people. The nonprofit industry annually has a $40 billion impact on Colorado’s economy. In addition, in conversations and research within the nonprofit sector, Aims found the failure rate of nonprofit organizations is high; many don’t last more than five years, and 30% close within 10,” Aims said.

The Weld Trust is supporting the program through scholarships. “The Weld Trust is honored to work with many nonprofits to deliver services in our key funding initiatives,” said Roy Otto, director of community impact with the Weld Trust. “Through our Weld Legacy Foundation, we are striving to provide the resources to build the capacity of our nonprofit partners. The Aims Nonprofit Leadership Academy is a great resource and Weld Legacy Foundation will be providing scholarships for our partners to earn important certificates the program will provide.”