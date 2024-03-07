Windsor econ director to become Kersey town manager

WINDSOR and KERSEY – The town is smaller, but the position is bigger for Stacy Brown.

Economic-development director for booming Windsor since 2011, Brown will resign at the end of March and begin work April 1 as town manager in Kersey, east of Greeley.

“I’ve been shouting for Windsor, and now I’ll be shouting for Kersey,” Brown told BizWest on Thursday.

Moving to a town of around 1,500 people from a sprawling city of nearly 35,000 that straddles Weld and Larimer counties, Brown brings more than 25 years of experience in economic development along the Front Range to her new position.

Before coming to Windsor, she was director of business retention and expansion for the Northern Colorado Economic Development Corp. She spent three years as director of special events for the Loveland Chamber of Commerce before becoming an economic development specialist for the city of Lakewood.

Stacy Brown

Brown received her undergraduate degree in journalism, public relations and advertising media from the University of Northern Colorado, and is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute.

She has collected a number of honors from BizWest, including recognition as one of the 50 most influential business leaders in Northern Colorado, a Women of Distinction award and a 40 Under Forty selection. She also received a Woman of Vision award from Colorado Women of Influence and received an Economic Development Excellence Award from the Economic Development Council of Colorado.

She completed leadership programs in Northern Colorado and Jefferson County, chaired the Economic Development Council of Colorado board and served as president of Commercial Real Estate for Women (CREW) in Northern Colorado in 2022, and has been a member of Front Range Community College’s Business Advisory Board for more than 15 years. She also contributes her expertise to the Columbine Health Systems advisory board.