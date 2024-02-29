Drake named Life Stories’ executive director

GREELEY – Lisa Drake has been appointed executive director of Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy, which supports children in Weld County who have experienced abuse or neglect.

She assumed the role on Feb. 12, replacing Gwen Schooley, who retired.

Lisa Drake

Drake will provide strategic leadership and oversight of Life Stories’ programs, operations and staff, working with the board of directors to advance the organization’s mission.

“Lisa is an exceptional addition to our team,” said Schooley in a prepared statement. “Her passion for children and commitment to service will be tremendous assets as Life Stories continues to make a meaningful difference in Weld County.”

Prior to joining Life Stories, Drake was executive director at Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of DuPage County, Illinois, for more than a decade. She also served as executive director of the Chamber of Commerce in Wheaton, Illinois.

Drake is also a speaker and coach, working with individuals and organizations on mindset, organizational change, and personal and professional development. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and secondary education from Elmhurst University.

“I am honored to join this respected organization to help drive its mission forward,” said Drake. “I look forward to working closely with Life Stories’ dedicated board, staff, volunteers and partners to expand its impact and serve the county’s most precious resource: its children.”

Since 1995, Life Stories has supported abused and neglected children through coordinated investigations, prosecution, victim services and advocacy through the CASA program and Child Advocacy Center.