Police arrest restaurateur for alleged embezzlement

The Greeley Chophouse signage is still up at 804 Eighth St., but the location will soon be home to Pinocchio’s Prime. Christopher Wood/BizWest

GREELEY — Greeley police have arrested a businesswoman who is accused of embezzling more than $3 million from multiple investors.

The Greeley Tribune reported that Annie Vick, the founder of the Pinocchios restaurant group, solicited investments although she was not licensed to sell securities.