Police arrest restaurateur for alleged embezzlement
GREELEY — Greeley police have arrested a businesswoman who is accused of embezzling more than $3 million from multiple investors.
The Greeley Tribune reported that Annie Vick, the founder of the Pinocchios restaurant group, solicited investments although she was not licensed to sell securities.
