Hospitality & Tourism  February 28, 2024

Police arrest restaurateur for alleged embezzlement

The Greeley Chophouse signage is still up at 804 Eighth St., but the location will soon be home to Pinocchio’s Prime. Christopher Wood/BizWest
By

GREELEY — Greeley police have arrested a businesswoman who is accused of embezzling more than $3 million from multiple investors.

The Greeley Tribune reported that Annie Vick, the founder of the Pinocchios restaurant group, solicited investments although she was not licensed to sell securities.

Categories: Hospitality & Tourism Legal & Courts
