Nonprofits  February 27, 2024

Stillwater Ranch planning meeting scheduled

NORTHERN COLORADO — Government and business leaders interested in finding a new home for Stillwater Ranch will meet at 5:30 p.m. March 13 at the Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association conference room to plan a strategy.

Organized by the Windsor Economic Development team, the meeting at 7649 REA Parkway in Windsor will look at how the ranch might acquire property for a new location.

Its location at 8511 Coyote Run, Loveland, is no longer suitable, organizers said. 

Stillwater Ranch provides ranch-related programming for veterans. It was created in 2014.People interested in attending are asked to respond to info@stillwaterranch.org.

