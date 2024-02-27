State’s economy continues uptick

Quarterly economic indicators were released on Tuesday. Courtesy University of Colorado.

Colorado new business filings decreased in the fourth quarter of 2023 but stayed within seasonal averages, according to a report released today by the University of Colorado Boulder and the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

Consumers also are starting to show more optimism in the economy overall, especially when it comes to inflation, the report said.

The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report is prepared by the Leeds Business Research Division at CU Boulder in conjunction with the Secretary of State. The latest report for the fourth quarter of 2023 shows that Colorado recorded 40,987 new entity filings, a 6.6% drop from the previous quarter. Seasonal drops in the fourth quarter are typical and stayed within seasonal averages in 2023. The year-over-year decline was steeper, a reduction of 16%, which was due to the normalization in filings following the temporary reduction in fees initiated July 1, 2022.

SPONSORED CONTENT Feel right at home with Sutherlands Lumber and design gallery is the local resource for all things renovation! In this vibrant and rapidly-growing community, stands a long-time beacon of excellence in home improvement: Sutherlands Lumber and Design Gallery. A part of Northern Colorado’s landscape for over 30 years, Sutherlands has carved out a niche for itself as a premier destination for … Continued

Business renewals increased over the year but decreased from the last quarter. There were 174,740 renewals in Q4 2023, an increase of 2.1% year-over-year but a decrease of 0.6% over the previous quarter. Businesses in good standing and dissolutions both saw increases.

“I am focused on supporting economic opportunity for all Coloradans. Our state remains one of the best places to start and maintain a business, and I am proud to report that all signs point to Colorado’s economy remaining strong,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Job growth in Colorado remains resilient, continuing slower but steady growth. Colorado’s unemployment rate for December 2024 came in at 3.4%, compared to a national rate of 3.7% posted in January 2024.

Inflation also continues to improve, with small fluctuations at the state and national level. The Consumer Price Index in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood region increased 3.5% (not seasonally adjusted) year-over-year in January 2024. Core inflation (all items except food and energy) increased 4.1% in the Denver region. The national Consumer Price Index increased 3.1% year-over-year. National inflation has now remained below 4% for eight consecutive months through December 2023.

“Colorado’s economy continued to record strong economic performance in 2023, setting a solid foundation for 2024,” Brian Lewandowski, executive director of the Business Research Division, said in a written statement.

You can find monthly information on key economic statistics and trends that impact the state on the Colorado Business and Economic Indicator Dashboard, launched by the Colorado Secretary of State’s office in conjunction with the Business Research Division.

Editor’s note: This report will be updated following a presentation about the report later today.