 February 27, 2024

Kramer named shareholder at Journey Payroll

By

FORT COLLINS — Journey Payroll Inc. has added Lindsay Kramer, president of product strategy, as a shareholder in the company.

Kramer has worked with Journey for the past two years, first in a business development role and then as director of client relations. 

Lindsay Kramer

“The last two years have brought me so much joy, challenge and personal growth within the dynamic environment of Journey Payroll & HR. Our team is exceptional, and our clients are fantastic. The prospect of stepping into the role of a shareholder fills me with excitement. Discovering the intricacies of our company has been a thrilling experience, and I look forward to many years of growth and success for all of the Journey family — all made possible by the outstanding support of my partners”, she said in a written statement.

In her role as president of product strategy, Kramer develops new innovations that enhance the client experience.

“Lindsay is a leader from every perspective, demonstrating exceptional intelligence, creativity, and heart,” said Kevin Welch, CEO. “She has a deep understanding of our business and an incredible way of applying her knowledge to make every part of Journey better. I’ve known Lindsay for about 15 years, and I can confidently say, anyone in Lindsay’s circle is better because of her. I’m honored to call her my business partner and lucky to be working with her

Ken Amundson
Ken Amundson is managing editor of BizWest. He has lived in Loveland and reported on issues in the region since 1987. Prior to Colorado, he reported and edited for news organizations in Minnesota and Iowa. He's a parent of two and grandparent of four, all of whom make their homes on the Front Range. A news junkie at heart, he also enjoys competitive sports, especially the Rapids.
