Economy & Economic Development  February 27, 2024

Colorado bankruptcy filings climb in January

Bankruptcy image
By

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings climbed 37% in January compared with the same period in 2023, but the numbers remain far below pre-pandemic levels.

The state recorded 469 bankruptcy filings during the month, compared with 343 in January 2023, according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.

Colorado recorded 752 bankruptcy filings in January 2020.

Individual bankruptcy filings totaled 459 in January 2024, with 10 business filings, compared with 340 individual and three business filings in January 2022.

January filings increased in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

  • Boulder County recorded 16 bankruptcy filings in January, up 14% from 14 a year ago. Boulder County recorded 22 bankruptcy filings in December 2023.
  • Broomfield recorded six bankruptcy filings in January, up from one in January 2023. Broomfield recorded eight bankruptcy filings in December 2023.
  • Larimer County filings totaled 21 in January, up 31% from 16 the prior year. Larimer recorded 25 bankruptcy filings in December 2023.
  • Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 40 in January, up 67% from 24 recorded a year ago. Weld recorded 42 bankruptcy filings in December 2023.

Colorado bankruptcy filings climbed 37% in January but the numbers remain far below pre-pandemic levels.

Christopher Wood
Christopher Wood is editor and publisher of BizWest, a regional business journal covering Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties. Wood co-founded the Northern Colorado Business Report in 1995 and served as publisher of the Boulder County Business Report until the two publications were merged to form BizWest in 2014. From 1990 to 1995, Wood served as reporter and managing editor of the Denver Business Journal. He is a Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder. He has won numerous awards from the Colorado Press Association, Society of Professional Journalists and the Alliance of Area Business Publishers.
Categories: Economy & Economic Development Sunday Weekly Today's News U.S. Bankruptcy Court
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts

Related Content

Judge dismisses North Shore Manor bankruptcy

 October 30, 2023

Colorado bankruptcy filings increase 8% in August

 September 11, 2023

Colorado bankruptcies increase 8% in January

 February 22, 2023