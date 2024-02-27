Colorado bankruptcy filings climb in January

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings climbed 37% in January compared with the same period in 2023, but the numbers remain far below pre-pandemic levels.

The state recorded 469 bankruptcy filings during the month, compared with 343 in January 2023, according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.

Colorado recorded 752 bankruptcy filings in January 2020.

SPONSORED CONTENT Platte River’s path to a clean, reliable energy future In 2018, Platte River’s Board of Directors passed a Resource Diversification Policy, setting a new course for how Platte River provides energy.

Individual bankruptcy filings totaled 459 in January 2024, with 10 business filings, compared with 340 individual and three business filings in January 2022.

January filings increased in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.