Colorado bankruptcy filings edge up in March

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings increased 7% in March compared with the same period in 2023, the same increase as the prior month.

The state recorded 639 bankruptcy filings during March, compared with 596 in March 2023, according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.

Colorado recorded 409 bankruptcy filings in February.

Individual bankruptcy filings totaled 625 in March 2024, with 14 business filings, compared with 588 individual and eight business filings in March 2023.

March filings increased in Boulder and Broomfield counties, while filings decreased in Larimer and Weld counties.

Boulder County recorded 26 bankruptcy filings in March, up 13% from 23 a year ago. Boulder County recorded 16 bankruptcy filings in February 2024.

Broomfield recorded seven bankruptcy filings in March, up from four in March 2023. Broomfield recorded five bankruptcy filings in February 2024.

Larimer County filings totaled 37 in March, down 10% from 41 the prior year. Larimer recorded 21 bankruptcy filings in February 2024.

Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 48 in March, down from 65 a year ago. Weld recorded 29 bankruptcy filings in February 2024.

March’s filings included Good Forage LLC of Greeley, which filed for Chapter 12 bankruptcy protection on March 27, listing assets of $500,000 to $1 million, and liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. Case No. 24-11380-KHT, U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Denver.

Chapter 12 is a special form of bankruptcy that applies to family farms and family fisheries.