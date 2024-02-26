Door company first to open doors in new Loveland building

LOVELAND – LaForce LLC has signed a long-term lease for 33,700 square feet of space as the first tenant at Boyd Lake Commerce Center, a new industrial and distribution building in Loveland.

Founded in 1954 and based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, LaForce is a supplier of commercial door frames, wood and hollow-metal doors, hardware, security systems, building specialties and more. It acquired Fort Collins-based Collins Door and Hardware Inc. in 2021, and then was acquired by DNS Capital in partnership with LaForce senior management.

The space it will occupy is approximately one-third of Building One, a new 100,017-square-foot Class A industrial and distribution building constructed on a speculative basis. Ground was broken for that building in 2022.

SPONSORED CONTENT Business Cares: February 2024 This Month’s Featured Nonprofit: At the Boulder Community Health (BCH) Foundation our donors have partnered with us to invest in the best medical resources available to support the treatment and recovery of our patients. Our staff and physicians recognize that providing the best quality of care can sometimes mean assisting patients with the social and … Continued

LaForce has extensive experience with projects of all sizes, from new commercial buildings to remodel and retrofit projects.

Located at 3841 Vander Meer Drive, near the intersection of Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34, Boyd Lake Commerce Center is owned and developed by the joint venture of Saunders Commercial Development and Winslow Investments LLC. The project offers flexible design for assembly, research and development, manufacturing and warehouse/distribution users, with space available from 20,000 to as much as 1 million square feet. The owners of Building One also are negotiating with other companies that could soon bring it to full occupancy. Building Two, a second high-bay industrial building in the project, is scheduled to break ground in late 2024.

Cushman and Wakefield represented both the landlord and tenant in the lease. Alec Rhodes, Aaron Valdez, Tyler Smith and Jason Ells represented the landlord, while Ells, Colin Rowe and Sean Kropke represented LaForce.

“We are pleased to welcome LaForce as a high-quality lead-off tenant for Boyd Lake Commerce Center, one of Northern Colorado’s most premier manufacturing and distribution parks,” Brett Parmelee, real-estate development manager at Saunders Commercial Development, said on Monday in a prepared statement. “The property is very well thought out from a user standpoint and is strategically located with convenient access to multiple freeways and airport adjacency. These are among the key reasons we have been fortunate to see such good success early on with the project.”

Building One features 28-foot clear height, four drive-in doors, 24 dock high doors, ESFR sprinklers, ample power and 179 parking stalls and available trailer parking. The property also features both indoor and outdoor storage and outdoor yard space.

LaForce operates in 15 locations throughout the country, including Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.