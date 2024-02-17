Windsor Severance Food Pantry relocates

WINDSOR — The Windsor Severance Food Pantry is relocating to 631 Birch St., Suite A (South Doors), between Coren Printing and Words of Windsor.

The existing location at 1020 Walnut St. will close at noon on Thursday, Feb. 22, and the Food Pantry will reopen in its new location on Tuesday, March 5, at 9 a.m. The hours of operation will be Tuesday and Thursday of each week from 9 a.m. to noon. The entrance is via the double doors on the south side of the building.

The relocation of the Windsor Severance Food Pantry was necessitated by a 40% increase in food needs over the past two years, the organization said in a press release.

“The volume of storage and processing spaces needed to fulfill this increase has outgrown what our previous location at Faith Church had available,” according to the organization. “This expansion will allow us to increase our accessibility, improve our ability to store and distribute more fresh and frozen foods, and open up more opportunities to serve our community.”