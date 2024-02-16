LEDP summit keynote to explore AI impacts

LONGMONT — Liza Adams with GrowthPath Partners LLC will give a keynote address that focuses on the transformational impacts of artificial intelligence this month at the Longmont Economic Development Partnership’s annual Advance Longmont Economic Summit.

The event is set for Feb. 27 at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road.

In addition to Adams’ keynote, Meredith Moon, chief economist and director of economic competitiveness for the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp., will provide a regional economic forecast and Phyllis Resnick, executive director and lead economist at the Colorado Futures Center, will provide insight on local demographic trends.

The summit will also feature a roundtable discussion with participation from Longmont business leaders.

Additional details and registration information are available here.