Gaddis named CEO at BC Services

LONGMONT — Chris Gaddis has been named CEO at BC Services, a Longmont-based accounts-receivable management company.

With 16 years of global Fortune 500 experience, Gaddis brings expertise in leadership, general management, human resources and law. He previously served as general counsel, chief human resources officer and, most recently, director of global innovation at Greeley-based food company JBS USA. More recently, he was vice president at Arthur J. Gallagher in its rewards consulting practice.

BC Services owners Bill, Steve, and John Boettcher expressed their excitement about Gaddis’ hire in a news release, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the BC Services family. His extensive experience and proven track record of success make him the perfect fit to lead our company into its next phase of growth.”

Gaddis will be responsible for shaping and executing BC Services’ strategic vision, driving innovation, and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the organization.

“Joining BC Services is a dream come true for me,” Gaddis said in a prepared statement. “In Longmont, the Boettcher name is synonymous with class and integrity. Through BC Services, they have provided best-in-class services to thousands of companies in Northern Colorado and throughout the country in a professional and ethical manner. I am enthusiastic about building on that foundation and growing BC Services into a national leader in accounts receivable management.”

BC Services is a licensed, full-service collection agency and a third-generation, family-owned company with a history spanning more than 99 years.