Five Below to open in Longmont

LONGMONT — Five Below, a specialty chain discount store that prices most of its merchandise at $5 or less and targets younger shoppers, will hold a soft opening Monday and a grand opening Feb. 23 at Village at the Peaks in Longmont.

Although most of its merchandise — including games, snacks, jewelry, room decor and more — is aimed at tweens and teens, “it kind of fits everybody. Anybody can go in there and find something,” said Renatta Banning, marketing director and property manager at NewMark Merrill Mountain States, the shopping center’s owner. “We’re thrilled to have them. It’ll be a great fit for Longmont, and it’s going to help everybody out, including our tenants.”

About 30 employees will work at the approximately 10,000-square-foot store.

David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, founder and former CEO, respectively, of the now-defunct Zany Brainy chain retailer of educational toys and games, founded Five Below in 2002 in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The company went public in 2014 and moved its headquarters four years later to the Lit Brothers Building in the Market East area of Philadelphia. It calls its headquarters “WowTown,” and the “Wow!” theme even extends to its telephone voice prompt, “Our crew members are busy wowing our customers.”

Five Below Inc. (Nasdaq: FIVE) opened its first Colorado store in 2020 and now has more than 1,400 stores in 44 states, employing more than 90,000 associates.

Besides the new Longmont store at 1240 S. Hover St., Unit 500, Five Below has stores at 4336 S. College Ave. and 2924 Council Tree Ave., Unit 106, in Fort Collins; 1651 Fall River Drive in Loveland; 14458 Delaware St. Suite 650, and 9320 Sheridan Blvd., Suite 100, in Westminster. Other locations in Colorado include Denver, Arvada, Lakewood and Aurora, as well as four stores in Colorado Springs.

The Longmont space previously was home to a Tuesday Morning retailer. That company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year and closed most of its stores including all locations in Colorado. The Tuesday Morning store in the Longmont space now occupied by Five Below closed March 31.