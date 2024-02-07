Cannes Film Festival prez joins Vail Resorts board

Vail Resorts Inc.’s headquarters in Broomfield. Lucas High/BizWest

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) has tapped Cannes Film Festival president Iris Knobloch to serve on its board of directors.

“We are thrilled to have Iris join our board,” Vail CEO Kirsten Lynch said in a news release. “Iris has had an incredible career in Europe and the United States and adds extensive global experience to our board of directors which will be critical for us as our company expands internationally.”

Over the past several years, Vail has acquired a pair of resort areas in Switzerland.

“I am pleased to join the Vail Resorts board of directors as the company embarks on a journey to expand internationally,” Knobloch said in the release. “As both a business leader and an avid skier, I am looking forward to leveraging my expertise in supporting the company’s strategy to build an integrated network of resorts across the world that enhances the guest experience and creates stability for the ski industry.”