PRPA opens middle school time trials competition

FORT COLLINS — The Platte River Power Authority, the wholesale power supplier for Longmont, Estes Park, Loveland and Fort Collins, will again sponsor the NoCo Time Trials, a middle school student solar and battery model car competition.

“We’re excited to once again host the NoCo Time Trials for students to learn about solar and battery technology and the future of energy in our state,” Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River, said in a written statement. “We want this event to inspire as many students as possible to pursue education and careers in energy, particularly during this transformative time in the electric utility industry.”

Registration to participate in this year’s competition is open, with the event taking place at Platte River’s headquarters campus in Fort Collins on May 4. Northern Colorado middle school teams who register on or before Feb. 20 will receive model car kits from Platte River.

In addition, two participating students will each be awarded $1,500 stipends that will be available when the student graduates and commits to pursuing higher education in a STEM-related field (science, technology, engineering, mathematics). Students are selected through a competitive process that includes an essay submission. This will be the second year Platte River has offered the NoCo Time Trials Scholarship.

“This is a fun, interactive opportunity for students across Northern Colorado including the communities we proudly serve, to develop practical skills driven by career-readiness curriculum,” said Javier C. Camacho, director of public and external affairs, strategic communications and social marketing for Platte River. “The growing participation we have seen over the years at this event is a testament to the value this real-world learning opportunity offers students and exemplifies Platte River’s commitment to building a strong community partnership with educators and schools across the region.”

The deadline for middle schools to sign up and guarantee receipt of car kits is Feb. 20. Platte River will provide car kits to educators at an information session to be scheduled in early March.