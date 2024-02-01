UNC, Vantage Hemp, AMVETS partner on veteran CBD study

The efficacy of hemp product CBD is the subject of a study involving veterans. BizWest file photo

GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado, Vantage Hemp Co. and the North Carolina AMVETS Service Foundation have partnered on a clinical study on the efficacy of CBD for military veterans.

“The study will be a placebo-controlled examination of a daily fixed dose of CBD over 28 days. The study’s goal will be to assess the effect of CBD on several parameters that negatively impact the day-to-day activities of veterans,” according to a news release from AMVETS, a nonprofit veterans service organization. “An additional goal of the study will involve surveying veterans regarding their lived experiences with CBD. The study’s results are anticipated to generate valuable data that can inform decisions by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and advocate for further research into CBD.”

UNC will provide research expertise for the study, while Vantage has pledged $50,000 in cash and in-kind services valued at $50,000.

“This research initiative was developed in the pursuit of supporting and improving the lives of America’s veterans,” AMVETS national commander William Clark said in a news release. “We are extremely grateful for the support of UNC and Vantage as their contributions will help provide meaningful results and catalyze well-informed decisions.”