BizWest readers select Top 50 Most Influential Business Leaders

BizWest readers have selected the Top 50 Most Influential Business Leaders for 2024, and the honorees will be celebrated at a February event.

The honorees were selected from throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado after a public nomination and online voting process.

Honorees will be feted during BizWest’s Book of Lists Launch Party, scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m., Feb. 21, at Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive in Johnstown.

Honorees include:

Shawnee Adelson, executive director, Colorado Brewers Guild.

Nick Armstrong, “geek-in-chief,” WTF Marketing.

Jeni Arndt, mayor, Fort Collins.

Darin Atteberry, Northern Colorado market president, Elevations Credit Union.

Carrie Baumgart, CEO-owner, Markley Motors.

Stacy Brown, director of economic development, Windsor.

Tim Brynteson, managing partner, Otis & Bedingfield.

Bill Capsalis, former executive director, Naturally Boulder.

Lance Cayko, co-founder and owner, F9 Productions.

Bhavna Chhabra, senior director for software engineering and Boulder site lead, Google.

C. Brent Coan, founder and managing member, Coan, Payton & Payne.

Scott Cook, CEO, Longmont Chamber.

Dixie Daly, business and membership director, Loveland Chamber of Commerce.

Debbie Davis, vice president and financial center manager, Independent Financial.

Mat Dinsmore, general manager, Wilbur’s Total Beverage.

Jay Dokter, CEO, Vergent Products.

Cynthia Eichler, president and CEO, Visit Fort Collins.

Doug Emerson, owner, University Bicycles.

Doug Erion, owner, Desk Chair Workspace.

Nathan Ewert, senior vice president, FNBO.

Brad Feld, partner, Foundry Group/Techstars.

Nick Forster, producer, eTown.

Erin Fosdick, president and CEO, Longmont Economic Development Partnership.

Mike Freeman, CEO and general partner, Innosphere Ventures.

John Gates, mayor, Greeley.

Ginger Graham, owner, Ginger & Baker.

Dani Grant, owner, Mishawaka Amphitheater.

Josh Guernsey, managing partner, Waypoint Real Estate.

Angela Healy, CEO, AvenueWest.

Simon Heart, president and owner, All County Property Management and All County Fort Collins.

Charlene Hoffman, CEO, Visit Boulder.

Landon Hoover, president and owner, Hartford Homes.

Chris Hutchinson, CEO, Trebuchet Group International.

Iffie Jennings, area manager, Xcel Energy.

Chris Johnson, CEO and founder, Cerus Fitness.

Margo Karsten, western region president, Banner Health.

Jeffrey Kash, AVP for community relations, Premier Members Credit Union.

Casey Katofsky, executive director, Future Legends Complex.

SeonAh Kendall, director of economic sustainability, Fort Collins.

Drew Lyon, managing partner, Focused Energy.

Chad McWhinney, CEO, McWhinney Real Estate Services.

Troy McWhinney, principal, McWhinney Real Estate Services.

Peter Meyer, vice president for business development, Brinkman Construction.

Dawn Paepke, senior specialist for community health and engagement, Kaiser Permanente.

Doug Radi, president, Sweet Loren’s.

Curt Richardson, chair, Otterbox.

Orly Ripmaster, Front Range president, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate.

Marilyn Schock, president, UCHealth Greeley Hospital.

Christopher Shade, president, Quicksilver Scientific.

Kevin Unger, Northern Colorado president and CEO, UCHealth.

The party also will unveil the 2024 Book of Lists, providing rankings for hundreds of local companies within their respective industries. Tickets for the event may be purchased here.