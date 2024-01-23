Denver pastor allegedly targeted church-goers in million-dollar crypto scheme

DENVER — The Colorado Securities Commission has charged a Denver pastor with civil fraud, alleging that Eligio Regalado and a group of affiliated people and companies raised more than $3 million selling junk cryptocurrency.

Regalado, according to the Denver Gazette, allegedly told members of the Christian community that “God told him directly that investors would become wealthy if they put money into INDXcoin,” the cryptocurrency he created.