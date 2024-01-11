Dish Network to lay off 157 workers

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Dish Network will lay off 157 workers by early March, according to a filing with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The notice was filed Monday under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, with the cuts to occur at the company’s headquarters at 9601 S. Meridian Blvd.

“The first employee notices are expected to occur during the 14-day period starting Jan. 8, with separations to occur in the 14-day period starting March 8,” Kaylee Hyman, DISH senior corporate counsel, wrote in the WARN notice.