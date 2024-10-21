Denver-area country club to lay off 110 workers
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE — Glenmoor Country Club in Cherry Hills Village plans to lay off 110 of its 150 employees as it begins a $35 million renovation of the clubhouse.
During the 18-month renovation project, the club’s fitness center will close and Glenmoor will not offer restaurant or catering services, according to a Denver Post report.
