Hensel Phelps announces leadership changes

Top, from left to right, Brad Jeanneret, Tom Diersbock, Jerry Shupe. Bottom, from left to right, Matt McCaulley, Jon Tseu, David Brooke. Courtesy Hensel Phelps Construction Co.

GREELEY — Hensel Phelps Construction Co. has named a new president, along with other leadership changes.

Brad Jeanneret, who has worked for the construction company for 27 years, most recently serving as executive vice president, has taken on the role of president and chief operating officer.

Mike Choutka will continue to serve as CEO and chairman of the board.

In other leadership changes:

Tom Diersbock, a 28-year veteran at Hensel Phelps, has been promoted to executive vice president. Diersbock most recently led Hensel Phelps’ Pacific region, and now will oversee operations in Southern California, Northern California and the Pacific regions.

Jon Tseu will replace Diersbock and take over as regional vice president for the Pacific region. Tseu has spent 26 years with the organization that spans multiple locations. He spent the past seven years as an executive in the Pacific region.

David Brooke has been promoted to the regional vice president of the Mid Atlantic region. Brooke has been with the company for 18 years, and most recently served as an operations manager in the Mid Atlantic region. Brooke replaces Will Thompson, who recently retired after a 32-year career with Hensel Phelps.

Two new executive roles have been added to the corporate organization: chief administrative officer and chief health and safety officer.

Matt McCaulley, a 25-year veteran with the company, will oversee key corporate operational support departments as chief administrative officer.

Jerry Shupe, a 22-year veteran with Hensel Phelps, was promoted to chief health and safety officer and will continue to lead the health and safety strategy of the enterprise.

“This is an extremely exciting chapter of growth and evolution within our organization,” Choutka said in a written statement. “I’m confident that with these leadership changes and new roles within our organization, we’ll continue delivering excellence in all we do this year and for years to come.” The company, headquartered at 420 Sixth Ave. in east Greeley, is believed to be considering construction of a new corporate headquarters. While initial indications were that the company would build a new headquarters in Weld County, the company is believed to be negotiating with McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. to locate in the Centerra South development in Loveland.