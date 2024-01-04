Eaton sales tax rate increases to 4%

EATON — The town of Eaton’s sales and use tax increased by one percentage point as of Jan. 1.

The new tax rate is now 4% after approval by voters in November. The increment will be used as a dedicated street fund to maintain, construct, and restore streets, sidewalks, and related infrastructure such as curbs and gutters, storm drainage, ADA accessibility, roadway widening, and safety improvements, the town said in a press release.

The tax applies to all sales transactions occurring on or after Jan. 1. Because the community is not a home-rule city, the Colorado Department of Revenue issues sales tax licenses and handles collections for the town.