Boulder Chamber hires VP of economic vitality

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has hired Joseph E. Hovancak as the organization’s new vice president of economic vitality.

Hovancak most recently served as executive director of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance and spearheaded the Prosperity Partnership, an economic initiative addressing resiliency, racial equity, entrepreneurship and economic mobility in Fort Lauderdale/Broward County.

“The Boulder Chamber was fortunate to attract top talent for its vice president of economic vitality role, but Joe stood out in his wealth of experience and proven track record in supporting business and economic success,” Boulder Chamber president and CEO John Tayer said in a written statement. “Joe also brings an appreciation for the need to understand unique industry needs and develop solutions that address their greatest challenges while capitalizing on promising opportunities. Couple that with an infectious energy, and we know Joe will be a strong leader for the Boulder Chamber and our community’s economic vitality efforts.”

Hovancak previously worked at the Miami-Dade Beacon Council economic-development organization. He also held various leadership roles at AT&T, including as a sales vice president overseeing a four-state, $150 million sales territory.

Joseph Hovancak

“I am honored to join the incredible team at the Boulder Chamber and inspired by the Chamber’s remarkable ability to create a positive impact on our economy and community,” Hovancak said. “The Boulder Chamber’s active engagement in supporting the success of our businesses, advocating for policies that promote a strong economy, and providing innovative economic vitality programming are truly positioning Boulder as a global innovation capital.”

As the deputy executive director at Nova Southeastern University’s Levan Center of Innovation, Hovancak implemented strategies to enhance Broward County’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, according to a press release, including a community impact program supporting entrepreneurs in underserved areas, facilitating scalability, job creation, and an improved quality of life. “As I step into the role of vice president at the Boulder Chamber, I am profoundly inspired by the alignment of our values with the pillars of social equity and environmental sustainability. These principles are integral to our mission and form the foundation on which the Boulder Chamber stands,” Hovancak said. “I am confident that the Chamber’s Boulder Together social impact initiative, in collaboration with our business and community partners, will enable us to successfully create an even more vibrant, diverse, and inclusive economy that benefits everyone.”