CHUBurger returns to Longmont in new form

Courtesy Oskar Blues

LONGMONT – Nearly four years after all its restaurants closed including the original location at 1225 Ken Pratt Boulevard, fast-casual burger spot CHUBurger has returned to Longmont in a different form and will hold a grand-opening party from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 20 S. Bowen St.

According to The Denver Post, CHUBurger has opened in a permanent mobile kitchen at 3rd Shot Pickleball, which was opened in November by Oskar Blues founder Dale Katechis and business partner Adam Kahn.