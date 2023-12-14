Weld United Way recognizes Ketterlings for humanitarian work

GREELEY — United Way of Weld County has named Mike and Nomie Ketterling as the organization’s 2023 Humanitarians of the Year. The Ketterlings were recognized during the recent Leaders in Giving Celebration, an event dedicated to recognizing the generosity and impact of United Way’s leadership donors.

The Ketterlings have been instrumental in addressing some of the most pressing needs in Weld County.

“Mike and Nomie epitomize the embodiment of a couple who have embraced a life of boundless generosity — a living testament that resonates with my own aspirations and those of countless others. Beyond the recognition of the invaluable role played by nonprofit organizations within Weld County, they grasp a deeper truth — that the true essence of humanitarianism lies in the unity of individuals who join forces to drive positive change,” Melanie Woolman, president and CEO of United Way of Weld County, said in a written statement.

“United Way of Weld County extends its heartfelt gratitude to Mike and Nomie Ketterling for their exceptional contributions and encourages the community to follow in their footsteps of service. This esteemed award not only honors the Ketterlings but also serves as a call to action for others to support the crucial work of United Way in creating a better future for all,” the organization said.