Promotions bring leadership changes for FNBO

Nathan Ewert

Three executives at First National Bank of Omaha — which does business as FNBO — have been promoted to new leadership roles, affecting key positions in the Boulder-Broomfield and Northern Colorado markets.

Nathan Ewert, formerly regional vice president, has been promoted to senior vice president; Gretchen Wahl, formerly community manager for the Boulder market, has been named regional vice president for Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska; and John Schwebach has been named director, community banking for Boulder and Broomfield counties.

“These three leaders demonstrate the kind of professionalism and attention to customer service that truly makes FNBO a great place to work and do business,” David Cota, executive vice president for FNBO, said in a written statement. “It was natural to fill these roles with the great talent we have in Colorado, and we look forward to their continuing leadership.”

Ewert will oversee the Individual Segment for FNBO across its eight-state footprint, which includes driving the planning, strategy and execution for the retail banking, mortgage, small-business and wealth-management areas.

Gretchen Wahl

“Nathan’s proven initiative makes him an exceptional senior leader for FNBO, and we’re excited to have this enterprise-wide role be based in Colorado,” Cota said. “His genuine dedication to the success and growth of the bank and to intelligent financial management will serve our individual segment extremely well.”

Ewert holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and a master’s degree from Loyola University in Chicago. He has served as a board member of the Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance and the government affairs committee of the board of directors of the Colorado Bankers Association.

In her new role as regional vice president, Wahl will oversee a multistate region.

“Gretchen fosters deep relationships in the regions she serves, and we are excited to see her continued career success as our region leader in Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska,” said Dave Warren, senior vice president.

Wahl has more than 25 years of banking experience with FNBO and other financial institutions. She holds a bachelor of science degree in management from Penn State University and completed the Stonier Graduate School of Banking through the American Bankers Association.

As the new director for community banking, Schwebach will manage FNBO’s relationship managers and will focus on growing FNBO’s business in Boulder and Broomfield counties. Schwebach joined FNBO in March 2020 after 17 years in banking with other institutions within the Colorado Front Range markets.

“John has been an outstanding leader at FNBO, and I am excited for him to move into this new chapter in his career,” Warren said. “For John, it’s all about getting to know his clients through day-to-day interactions and in turn, delivering a level of service and support that takes the stress out of financial management. As the son of small business owners, John is dedicated to seeing that commercial clients receive the financial products and support they need to watch their businesses survive and thrive. I look forward to him supporting his regional managers in the same way.”

Schwebach holds a bachelor of science degree in economics from South Dakota State University and specializes in commercial and industrial banking as well as commercial real estate.

John Schwebach