Ironwood Bar and Grille set to open summer 2024 at Flatirons Golf Course

BOULDER — A lease deal has been inked between Boulder city officials and Tanoa Inc. that sets the stage for the local restaurant group to operate a new restaurant at the Flatirons Golf Course.

The eatery, which will be open to the public and not just golfers, is tentatively called Ironwood Bar and Grille, and is expected to open next summer. The facilities, which will replace buildings destroyed by flooding in 2013, are now under construction.

In addition to the restaurant, which will be open year round, Ironwood will have a lawn and events venue with capacity for as many as 175 people.

“This new restaurant and the spaces around it are a part of the city and community’s vision for a special place at the golf course to eat and hold community activities and events,” Boulder parks and recreation director Ali Rhodes said in a prepared statement.

The lease deal, which was approved by Boulder City Council without discussion on last week’s consent agenda, gives Tanoa the right to operate Ironwood for five years with an option to extend.

Tanoa is owned by Noah Westby and Tanya Westby, who intend to obtain a liquor license for Ironwood. The Westbys have run Dagabi Tapas Bar in north Boulder for the past two decades.

“Our vision is to cultivate a vibrant sense of community, maintaining ‘old Boulder’ vibes while being ‘future Boulder,’ by offering a gathering place where local families and friends can come together in this incredible restaurant facility, to savor great food, delightful drinks, and the picturesque surroundings of Flatirons Golf Course,” Tanya Westby said in a prepared statement.