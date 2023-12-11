Economy & Economic Development  December 11, 2023

Colorado bankruptcy filings climb 13% in November

Christopher Wood
DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings climbed 13% in November compared with the same period a year ago, continuing a year-long pattern of increases.

November filings increased in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties but were down in Broomfield County. That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.

Colorado recorded 496 bankruptcy filings in November, compared with 438 in  November 2022. Colorado recorded 594 bankruptcy filings in October.

Year-to-date filings increased 18% statewide, to 5,554 from 4,693 through November 2022. Individual bankruptcies increased 18% year-to-date, while business filings increased 36%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:

  • Boulder County recorded 17 bankruptcy filings in November, up 6% from 16 a year ago.The county has recorded 229 filings year-to-date, up from 161 a year ago, an increase of 42%. Boulder County recorded 23 filings in October.
  • Broomfield recorded three bankruptcy filings in November, down from eight in November 2022. Year-to-date filings total 52, down from 72 in 2022, a 28% decrease. The city and county of Broomfield recorded six filings in October.
  • Larimer County filings totaled 31 in November, compared with 27 a year ago, an increase of 15%. Year-to-date filings total 346, up 29% from 267 a year ago. Larimer County recorded 42 bankruptcy filings in October.
  • Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 42 in November, up from 39 recorded a year ago, an increase of 8%. Year-to-date filings total 471, up 22.7% from 384 through November 2022. Weld County recorded 54 bankruptcy filings in October 2023.

Boulder County’s November filings included Colorado Teardrop Trailers LLC. The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation on Nov. 30, citing assets of $35,000 and liabilities of $804,776.

Broomfield County’s November filings included Bradley Lead Group LLC. The company filed for Chapter 7 liquidation on Nov. 13, citing assets of $25,590 and liabilities of $422,338.

Weld County’s November filings included Steel Huggers LLC. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization on Nov. 15, citing assets of $2.1 million and liabilities of $3.9 million.

