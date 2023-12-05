M&A  December 5, 2023

Boulder’s Professional Financial Specialists acquired by global brokerage Hub

BOULDER — Global insurance broker and financial services firm Hub International Ltd. has acquired Boulder-based Professional Financial Specialists Inc., adding PFS principal Regan Turner and his team to the Hub Colorado division. 

PFS’ “expertise in health care supports Hub’s specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities,” Hub said in a news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

