Green Girl Recycling unveils 32-foot, state-funded truck

Green Girl’s new truck, named “Grant,” was purchased with grant funding from the state. Courtesy Green Girl

LONGMONT — Thanks in part to a $329,500 grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Longmont-based waste-management firm Green Girl Recycling has added a new 32-foot truck to its fleet.

“This significant addition to their fleet will enable the company to expand its services and reach more residential and commercial customers across Boulder, Larimer and surrounding counties,” the company said in a news release.

Green Girl has dubbed the new truck “Grant” in a nod to the company’s benefactors at CDPHE.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the arrival of our new grant-funded vehicle,” Green Girl CEO Bridget Johnson said in the release. “This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing sustainable recycling solutions to the community. With this vehicle, we will be able to extend our services into harder-to-reach, underserved communities and help more individuals and businesses contribute to a cleaner and greener environment.”