Deion Snowders, Nikola Snowkic among Boulder’s 2023 snowplow fleet
BOULDER — In what has become a recent tradition, Boulder students recently cast votes to decide the names of the city’s fleet of snowplows.
This year’s plows are named:
- Plowy McPlowface
- Snowmuch Fun
- Pizza
- Zamboni
- Deion Snowders
- Snowbi-wan Kenobi
- Plowie Wowie
- Luke Snowalker
- Nikola Snowkic
- King Scoopers
- Lightning McPlow
- C3-Plow-O
- Snow Trooper
- Plowasaurus Rex
- Brrring Back Summer
- Mr. Plowtatohead
- Ka-Plow!
“This year, we expanded the contest to include a broader age group of youth. Our hope with this is to help our younger community members feel connected to their city,” Boulder business services supervisor Rene Lopez said in a prepared statement. “I’d like to share a heartfelt thank you from our team to all the students who entered the contest. There were so many great submissions this year, and I cannot wait to see the winning names out and about when it snows this winter.”