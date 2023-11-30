Deion Snowders, Nikola Snowkic among Boulder’s 2023 snowplow fleet

BOULDER — In what has become a recent tradition, Boulder students recently cast votes to decide the names of the city’s fleet of snowplows.

This year’s plows are named:

Plowy McPlowface

Snowmuch Fun

Pizza

Zamboni

Deion Snowders

Snowbi-wan Kenobi

Plowie Wowie

Luke Snowalker

Nikola Snowkic

King Scoopers

Lightning McPlow

C3-Plow-O

Snow Trooper

Plowasaurus Rex

Brrring Back Summer

Mr. Plowtatohead

Ka-Plow!

“This year, we expanded the contest to include a broader age group of youth. Our hope with this is to help our younger community members feel connected to their city,” Boulder business services supervisor Rene Lopez said in a prepared statement. “I’d like to share a heartfelt thank you from our team to all the students who entered the contest. There were so many great submissions this year, and I cannot wait to see the winning names out and about when it snows this winter.”