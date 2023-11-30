Government & Politics  November 30, 2023

Deion Snowders, Nikola Snowkic among Boulder’s 2023 snowplow fleet

BizWest Staff

BOULDER — In what has become a recent tradition, Boulder students recently cast votes to decide the names of the city’s fleet of snowplows.

This year’s plows are named:

  • Plowy McPlowface
  • Snowmuch Fun
  • Pizza
  • Zamboni
  • Deion Snowders
  • Snowbi-wan Kenobi
  • Plowie Wowie
  • Luke Snowalker
  • Nikola Snowkic
  • King Scoopers
  • Lightning McPlow
  • C3-Plow-O
  • Snow Trooper
  • Plowasaurus Rex
  • Brrring Back Summer
  • Mr. Plowtatohead
  • Ka-Plow!

“This year, we expanded the contest to include a broader age group of youth. Our hope with this is to help our younger community members feel connected to their city,” Boulder business services supervisor Rene Lopez said in a prepared statement. “I’d like to share a heartfelt thank you from our team to all the students who entered the contest. There were so many great submissions this year, and I cannot wait to see the winning names out and about when it snows this winter.”

