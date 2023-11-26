Broomfield space-comms firm Skyloom raises $30M

BROOMFIELD — Skyloom Global Corp., a satellite communications firm that shifted its center of gravity from Oakland, California to Broomfield in January, has raised nearly $30 million in investment capital.

The company, according to a Form D filed last week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has raised $29,361,175 of an offering that seeks to bring in a total of $72,831,210.

The offering, which requires a minimum investment of $500,000, was launched in late August. Since the launch, 116 investors have participated in the fundraising round.

In the Form D, Skyloom, representatives of which could not be reached for comment over the weekend, declined to disclose its revenue range.

Skyloom, which is developing technology that it describes as “orbital infrastructure for fiberless internet,” moved into its 23,000-square-foot headquarters in Broomfield’s Interlocken business park in March. Half of the facility houses administration functions, while the other “will be used for design, testing, and assembly of optical communication terminals and optical communications satellites,” the company said at the time.

“We are extremely proud to call Colorado our new home,” Skyloom chief operating officer Campbell Marshall said in a March statement. “This state, which has long been a center for American innovation, and this strategic move to expand our operations in Colorado will enable us to tap into the state’s highly skilled workforce and put us closer to both our key customers and suppliers as well as a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. As we continue to grow and serve customers around the globe, we remain committed to strengthening our presence in Colorado and contributing to the state’s economic growth and technological advancement.”

Skyloom CEO Marcos Franceschin said this spring that company leaders “are thrilled to be in this exciting period of growth for Skyloom, but we recognize that it comes at a pivotal point when data transport and communications are becoming increasingly vital for businesses and society at large. With our cutting-edge technology and innovative approach, we are committed to leading the charge in improving data transport and making it more accessible, reliable, and secure. As we continue to expand our operations and serve our customers, we remain focused on our mission to transform the way people connect and communicate.”

The company has recently won several valuable contracts with government and military agencies, “which really drove the need to expand,” Eric Moltzau, Skyloom’s chief commercial officer, told BizWest in January. “The area around Broomfield has a lot of aerospace talent and a lot of talent with telecommunications backgrounds.”

Skyloom plans to tap into talent pipelines from local colleges such as the University of Colorado and Colorado State University, along with military personnel transitioning into the private sector.

As a space telecommunications company, Skyloom appears to be a natural fit in the Boulder Valley, which is already home to a host of seemingly complementary organizations from satellite-imagery giant Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR), to private space-travel technology developer Sierra Space Corp., to inflight-communications company Gogo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOGO).