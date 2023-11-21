Colorado unemployment rate ticks up in October

Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point in October to 3.3% according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The number of individuals unemployed increased by 2,400 during the month, to 105,900, while the number of employed persons declined by 8,000, to 3,141,100. Colorado’s labor force decreased by 5,600 in October, to 3,247,000.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:

Boulder County’s unemployment fell one-tenth of a percentage point, to 2.9%, from 3% in September. The number of unemployed fell to 5,974, from 6,117, while the number of employed persons increased to 201,851 from 201,090. The county’s labor force increased slightly, to 207,825.

Broomfield County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in October, at 3.2%. The number of unemployed increased slightly, to 1,378 from 1,369 in September, while the number of employed persons fell to 41,478 from 41,694. Broomfield’s labor force fell slightly to 42,856.

Larimer County’s unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.8% from 2.9%. The number of unemployed fell to 6,182, from 6,332 in September, while the number of employed persons fell to 211,543, from 211,993. Larimer’s workforce fell slightly to 217,725.

Weld County’s unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point, to 3.3% from 3.4% in September. The number of unemployed fell to 5,721 from 5,831, while the number of employed persons increased to 167,620, from 167,178 in September. Weld’s labor force increased slightly in October, to 173,341.

County numbers are not seasonally adjusted.