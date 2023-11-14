Banking & Finance  November 14, 2023

Lightning eMotors to again delay earnings release

Lucas High
Lightning shuttle bus
Assembly technician Eric Pritts installs battery cables into an electric shuttle bus at Lightning eMotors Inc. in Loveland. Christopher Wood/BizWest

LOVELAND — Electric-vehicle manufacturer Lightning eMotors Inc. (OTC: ZEVY) has pushed back the release of its third quarter earnings report by six days. 

The company, which has delayed earnings releases in the past and was delisted by the New York Stock Exchange last month, was expected to report its most recent financial results on Tuesday. Those results are now scheduled for release on Nov. 20.

“The change from our previously announced date is due to additional time required to finalize the company’s financial statements and related disclosures required to be included in the quarterly report,” the company said in a regulatory filing this week. 

Lightning has struggled financially since it went public through a special-purpose acquisition company merger in 2021. 

The company told shareholders in August that it is considering a sale of the company as it deals with cash flow and supply chain issues that have hampered its growth.

The NYSE the following month determined that Lightning’s stock would be delisted and trading was suspended after the company failed to lift the stock price over the exchange’s $1 minimum threshold. It also determined that the company was unable to maintain an average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30-trading-day period of at least $15 million.Lightning has since been traded on the over-the-counter market. Over-the-counter trading involves securities not listed on a major exchange but are instead traded using a broker/dealer network, usually because the company does not meet the requirements of a national exchange.

LOVELAND — Electric-vehicle manufacturer Lightning eMotors Inc. (OTC: ZEVY) has pushed back the release of its third quarter earnings report by six days. 

The company, which has delayed earnings releases in the past and was delisted by the New York Stock Exchange last month, was expected to report its most recent financial results on Tuesday. Those results are now scheduled for release on Nov. 20.

“The change from our previously announced date is due to additional time required to finalize the company’s financial statements and related disclosures required to be included in the quarterly report,” the company said…

Tags: Lightning eMotors Inc.

Lucas High

Lucas High
A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado. He loves sports (Go Ravens and O’s!), a good book and a cold beer. From cannabis to banking to startups and everything in between, Lucas has his finger on the pulse of the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley business beat.

Latest by Lucas High:

Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts

Related Content

NYSE delists Lightning eMotors; trading moved to OTC

 October 19, 2023

Lightning eMotors amasses terabytes of data on its vehicle usage

 October 19, 2023

Lightning eMotors achieves ISO 9001 certification

 September 8, 2023