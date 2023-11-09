Vail Resorts appeals decision over condemnation of land

VAIL — Vail Resorts Inc. has filed an appeal of the condemnation decision in which the town of Vail sought ownership of a 23-acre parcel on the east side of Vail that the resort had hoped to use for workforce housing.

A judge had determined that the property was worth $7.64 million, and the town was prepared to write the check, when the resort company filed its appeal this week, according to the Vail Daily.

The issue revolves around whether the parcel should be preserved for a bighorn sheep herd, or whether workforce housing could be accommodated without disrupting the herd.