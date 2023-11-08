Cavalry arrives for Loveland mayor

Loveland City Hall

LOVELAND – Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh, often the lone vote for or against agenda items in Loveland, held a wide margin over her main challenger, Mayor Pro Tem Don Overcash, as of Wednesday morning despite Overcash’s large advantage in reported campaign contributions.

Meanwhile, all but one of the candidates for the council who ran on a slate with Marsh were defeating their opponents.

By the time the Larimer County Clerk’s office finished counting votes for the night, just before 11:30 p.m., Marsh led Overcash 11,440 to 7,364, while Janice Ververs tallied 3,688.

For Loveland City Council incumbents, however, the races were much tighter.

Ward 2 incumbent Andrea Samson was edging Kat McManus 3,419 to 3,074, but Ward 3 incumbent John Fogle was in danger of being unseated by Erin Black, who led 2,388 to 1,740.

Incumbents weren’t on the ballot in Wards 1 or 4.

In Ward 1, Troy Krenning was in the lead over Dan Anderson, 2,249 to 1,902. Russell Sinnett and Lenard Larkin trailed with 748 and 385 votes, respectively.

In Ward 4, which Overcash represented, Laura Light-Kovacs held a 2,797-2,232 lead over Zeke Cortez.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated.