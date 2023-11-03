Sierra Space unveils Dream Chaser space plane Tenacity

LOUISVILLE — Aerospace manufacturer Sierra Space Corp. has completed its first Dream Chaser space plane in Louisville.

The vessel, called Tenacity, will soon ship to NASA’s Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Ohio for environmental testing.

“Today we have arrived at a profound milestone in both our company’s journey and our industry’s future – one that has been years in the making and is shaped by audacious dreaming and tenacious doing,” Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice said in a prepared statement. “I am reminded of a comment made by Steve Jobs that every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything. I think Dream Chaser is that product. This breakthrough shifts paradigms and redefines space travel. The Dream Chaser is not just a product; it’s a testament to human spirit, determination and the relentless pursuit of what lies beyond.”

After testing, Tenacity will embark on seven cargo missions to and from the International Space Station.