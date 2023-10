Fort Collins’ Black Bottle Brewery to close, sell building to Loveland’s Verboten

FORT COLLINS — Black Bottle Brewery on South College Avenue in Fort Collins is expected to close in November, according to the Denver Post, but could sell its space to Loveland’s Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project.

Verboten Brewing co-owner Josh Grenz said a tentative deal is in place to take over Black Bottle’s property. Verboten would remain headquartered in Loveland.