Government & Politics  October 30, 2023

Public meetings to discuss Northern Colorado airport’s runway-widening plans

Dallas Heltzell
Northern Colorado Regional Airport runway
An aerial view looks northward toward Northern Colorado Regional Airport, with its main north-south runway visible at left. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest

LOVELAND – Northern Colorado Regional Airport will hold two public meetings next week to give pilots, businesses and other stakeholders an overview of the airport’s $14.9 million plan to widen its main north-south runway.

“We’re just going through the design phase right now,” said Dave Ruppel, the airport’s interim director. “Once that’s completed, then we’ll be going through the bidding process. In the meantime, we wanted to be able to talk to our stakeholders about what the phasing could look like as far as runway closure, restrictions or things like that so everybody’s aware of what’s involved in runway widening.”

The meetings will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. next Monday in the airport conference room, 4900 Earhart Road in Loveland. Stakeholders can attend in person or via Zoom; links for that remote access are available on the downloadable agenda at flynoco.com/construction.

The widening, which has been part of the airport’s master plan for three years, is meant to satisfy Federal Aviation Administration aircraft design group requirements for accommodating larger aircraft such as Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s. An FAA discretionary grant, along with local and state matches, will pay for the widening.

Under the plan, the runway known as “15-33” would be widened from its current 100 feet to 150 feet by adding 25 feet of pavement to each side.

The airport estimates construction would begin in spring 2025.

Tags: Northern Colorado Regional Airport

Dallas Heltzell

Staff writer

Dallas Heltzell
Dallas has been with BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, having worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou J-school grad, Dallas started as a sports and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He's a proud St. Louis Cardinals and Missouri Tigers fan and Longmonter who loves the outdoors, good restaurants, our Northern Colorado mountain communities, his big backyard and living in a region that's the country's most exciting place to be a business reporter.

Latest by Dallas Heltzell:

Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts

Related Content

CDOT still backs remote tower, but pushback on airport mounts 

 October 20, 2023

Northern Colorado airport’s remote-tower developer pulls out

 October 18, 2023

Customs office to open soon near Loveland-Fort Collins airport

 September 27, 2023