Public meetings to discuss Northern Colorado airport’s runway-widening plans

An aerial view looks northward toward Northern Colorado Regional Airport, with its main north-south runway visible at left. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest

LOVELAND – Northern Colorado Regional Airport will hold two public meetings next week to give pilots, businesses and other stakeholders an overview of the airport’s $14.9 million plan to widen its main north-south runway.

“We’re just going through the design phase right now,” said Dave Ruppel, the airport’s interim director. “Once that’s completed, then we’ll be going through the bidding process. In the meantime, we wanted to be able to talk to our stakeholders about what the phasing could look like as far as runway closure, restrictions or things like that so everybody’s aware of what’s involved in runway widening.”

The meetings will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. next Monday in the airport conference room, 4900 Earhart Road in Loveland. Stakeholders can attend in person or via Zoom; links for that remote access are available on the downloadable agenda at flynoco.com/construction.

The widening, which has been part of the airport’s master plan for three years, is meant to satisfy Federal Aviation Administration aircraft design group requirements for accommodating larger aircraft such as Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s. An FAA discretionary grant, along with local and state matches, will pay for the widening.

Under the plan, the runway known as “15-33” would be widened from its current 100 feet to 150 feet by adding 25 feet of pavement to each side.

The airport estimates construction would begin in spring 2025.