Banner Health offers new procedure for uterine fibroids

North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Courtesy Banner Health

GREELEY – An obstetrician-gynecologist at Banner Health’s North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley is the first provider in the region to offer a minimally invasive procedure for uterine fibroids treatment, a common condition among women.

The Greeley Tribune reports that the new “Acessa” procedure, which is an alternative to a hysterectomy, myomectomy or medication, is effective while keeping the uterus healthy.