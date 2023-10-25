Greeley council pays cash to settle 2 unrelated cases

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council has approved two settlement agreements in unrelated cases — one involving a former city employee and another involving a traffic crash involving a city police officer.

In the first case, approved as part of the consent agenda at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, former interim city finance director Tammy Hitchens was awarded $75,000 in a reciprocal agreement to release all claims against or by the city.

Hitchens was deputy finance director beginning in December 2021; she was named interim finance director June 14, 2023.

The document that the council approved notes that “employee elected not to continue employment contract.” No reasons were given and no council discussion occurred.

The signed agreement also said that Hitchens can apply for unemployment and the city will not contest it. She can claim the $75,000 as back pay. “Employee may assert she left through no fault of her own and the city won’t contest,” the agreement said.

Hitchens also will receive $25,206 in unpaid PTO or paid time off, the agreement said.

Just prior to approval of the consent agenda, the council named Debbie Reid to the interim finance director and interim ex-officio city treasurer position, effective Wednesday. She’ll serve while the city searches for a permanent replacement.

In the other settlement agreement, the city agreed to pay $750,000 to three women, Benita Cano, Bernarda Rodriguez, and Francisca Garza, who were in a vehicle that collided with a Greeley police vehicle “that failed to yield right-of-way at a stop sign” without emergency lights or siren activated.

The settlement is meant to pay for “medical treatment, prescriptions, therapy, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of income, and loss of property” resulting from the accident.

Again without public discussion, the council approved the settlement in order to “release all claims” and without an admission of liability on the city’s part.

Both agreements contained nondisparagement clauses.