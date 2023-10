Used-book store in Fort Collins to close in November

Book Lover’s Emporium will close its store in Fort Collins on Nov. 19. Courtesy Book Lover’s Emporium

FORT COLLINS – Book Lover’s Emporium, a seller of used books for several decades, will close on Sunday, Nov. 19.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, Oct. 29 will be the last day for customers to bring books into the store at 2925 S. College Ave. for store credit, and a “buy one, get one free” sale will be held from Nov. 1 until closing day.