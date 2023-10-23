3 Greeley organizations have new leaders

The sign as travelers enter Greeley.

GREELEY – Three Greeley-based organizations are undergoing a change in leadership.

The Greeley Tribune profiled the new leaders at the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra, the Weld County Community Foundation and the Greeley Downtown Development Authority. Ben Barnhart is the orchestra’s new executive director, replacing Nick Kenny, who resigned. Tim Coons will take the foundation’s reins from the retiring Rand E. Morgan on Jan. 1, and Daniela Hernandez is now marketing and event coordinator for the DDA, replacing Alison Hamling, who is stepping down.