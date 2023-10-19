Two Columbine nursing homes ranked among nation’s best

The staff of Columbine West Health and Rehab is shown outside its facility at 940 Worthington Circle in Fort Collins. Courtesy Columbine Health Systems

FORT COLLINS – Two skilled nursing homes in Fort Collins that are run by Columbine Health Systems are among those ranked as among the nation’s top 750 such facilities in Newsweek’s America’s Best Nursing Homes 2024.

A total of 12,273 nursing homes were analyzed nationwide, including five in Colorado. Of those, Columbine West Health and Rehab, 940 Worthington Circle, placed second and Lemay Avenue Health and Rehab, 4824 S. Lemay Ave., was fourth. The other three Colorado nursing homes Newsweek listed are in Aurora.

The rankings are based on performance data, peer recommendations, management of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, resident satisfaction and accreditations. Newsweek utilized the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data, which this year awarded all four Columbine facilities an overall 5-star rating, to determine the performance of nursing homes.

“This award reinforces what I know of our team,” said Jessica Jones, Columbine West’s director of nursing, in a prepared statement. “They go above and beyond to ensure that every person is valued and respected and are dedicated to improving the quality of life of every resident while they are in our care.”

Added Jenny Foster, director of nursing at Lemay Avenue, “This is a huge honor. “We have an amazing team of people here that is passionate about providing exceptional service.”